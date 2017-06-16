Park life has come a long way in Toronto: Micallef

You may havefelt a great disturbance in Toronto this spring, as if many thousands of voices suddenly cried out in sadness and were silenced by melancholy when the city announced the Toronto Islands would be closed until at least the end of July. Photos of fish swimming on baseball diamonds and people paddle-boarding by half-submerged drinking fountains are like visions from a climate change disaster film set in Toronto’s near-future. Will the beloved island beaches at Ward’s, Gibraltar and Hanlan’s Point — all with the best lake swimming in the city, and great lawns that see hundreds if not thousands of picnics on busy weekends — still be as they were once the water recedes? Beach erosion was already severe in recent years at Hanlan’s, worrying regulars of this urban oasis.If there is an upshot to the loss of our islands this summer it’s perhaps a reminder of what we take for granted: a cottage-like escape for everybody who doesn’t have easy access to the countryside, let alone a place of their own there.It wasn’t until I moved to Toronto that I understood why cottage country was such an obsession here. In smaller cities like Windsor, my hometown, the countryside is quite close, just a 10 or 15-minute drive or slightly longer bike ride from most places. Proximity and access is simple.Article Continued BelowSmaller cites also don’t have the relentless intensity massive ones like Toronto do. As great as this place is, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, regular escapes are necessary, critical even, to depressurizing and relaxing.Escape in Toronto is not equal though. You need a car, usually, as the countryside is farther away from where people live as sprawl has pushed the city edges out. Then there’s traffic. When I haven’t timed leaving the city right it’s taken nearly three hours to drive beyond Milton and get a first glimpse of the Greenbelt and escarpment country. Proximity is gone.The Greenbelt Foundation has been running a program called “Into the Greenbelt: Nature Discovery Tours” that bring bus loads of New Canadians to various locations in the countryside to help spread the experience to city people who don’t have easy assess to their hinterland.