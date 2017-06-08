Parkdale tenants disrupt hearing in protest over proposed rent hike

Parkdale tenants and a pack of rowdy supporters briefly and noisily delayed a public hearing at the Landlord and Tenant Board on Wednesday as they protested a proposed rent hike.The hearing was scheduled to debate the merits of an above-guideline rent increase at 87 Jameson Ave., a building managed by MetCap Living Management Inc., in the city’s west end.“Let’s shut this place down,” said one tenant, after a demand that MetCap withdraw the application. “Everybody get up and turn around.”The tenants are battling repeated rent increases they said are being used to squeeze low-income tenants out of buildings that are neglected by the property manager, dirty and badly in need of minor repairs.Brent Merrill, president and chief executive officer of MetCap, has said he has made multiple efforts to address tenant complaints and any repair or cleaning issues at buildings they manage in Parkdale.Article Continued BelowAfter about an hour of chanting, drumming, cheering and the short-term occupation of a lobby, the hearing got back on track.Lawyer Simon Wallace, representing tenants, argued that the complexity of the case and the size of the repair bill mean it should be handled in Ontario Superior Court, or could be argued as being outside the board’s jurisdiction.“This is a complex application, it is a large application. If the landlord is going to bring this application I want to be in a place where I have all of the evidentiary and procedural tools to mount a proper defence,” said Wallace, after the hearing.