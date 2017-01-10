Parker Beam, master distiller of Kentucky bourbon, dies at 75

LOUISVILLE, KY.—Parker Beam, who carried on his family’s historic bourbon-making tradition as longtime master distiller for Kentucky-based Heaven Hill Distilleries, died Monday after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 75.Beam’s career as a whiskey maker spanned more than a half century at Bardstown, Kentucky-based Heaven Hill, a family owned and operated distilled spirits company and maker of the popular Evan Williams brand. Beam was responsible for distilling and aging Evan Williams — the world’s No. 2-selling bourbon— and other Heaven Hill whiskeys.“He was a true industry giant long before the current bourbon renaissance,” said Max L. Shapira, president of Heaven Hill Brands. “Without question, he was committed to our industry and possessed a real passion for the craft of distilling.”Beam’s pedigree as a bourbon maker was impeccable. As a grandnephew of Jim Beam, Parker Beam was born into a family that traces its whiskey-making roots in Kentucky to 1795, when Jacob Beam set up his first still. Park Beam, Parker’s grandfather and namesake, was Jim Beam’s brother.“If you were a Beam, you sort of were destined to follow in the footsteps of either your father, grandfathers, cousins or uncles,” Parker Beam said in a 2007 interview with The Associated Press.Article Continued BelowAnother industry patriarch, Bill Samuels Jr., on Monday called his longtime friend “one of the good guys.” For some people, living up to a legendary family name can be a burden, but not so for Parker, Samuels said.“In his case, he lived up to and exceeded the burden of having the most famous name in bourbon,” said Samuels, who retired after a long career as the top executive at Maker’s Mark.During his years-long battle with the disorder, Parker Beam raised funds in hopes of helping find a cure.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx