Parking enforcement officer cannot recall sex acts she willingly took part in: defence counsel tells trial

WARNING: Graphic contentThe complainant accusing three Toronto police officer of sexual assault "took part in acts (she) simply now does not remember" due to alcohol, defence lawyer Alan Gold suggested on the third day of cross-examination.The complainant, a parking enforcement officer, has testified she was unable to move or speak when she was forced to perform oral sex and was vaginally penetrated by the 51 Division officers in a downtown Toronto hotel room in January 2015.She says she had gone to the hotel room with two officers, Leslie Nyznik and Joshua Cabero, after a night of drinking and bar-hopping on "Rookie Buy Night." She wanted to rouse a third officer, Sameer Kara, who had left earlier after vomiting on himself, so they could go back to a bar. She said that, on the cab ride to the hotel, she suddenly got a severe headache and when she went to the washroom, the room was spinning.She said she believes she was both intoxicated by the drinks she'd had that night, and that she could have been drugged because she had not felt that way before.