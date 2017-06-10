Parking enforcement officer endures gruelling cross-examination by defence counsel: DiManno

WARNING: Contains graphic contentFirst thing the sexual assault complainant did — a mistake — was shower.To remove the vomit in which she’d been lying face down, the dried ejaculate in her hair, the trace stench of intimate violation upon her body.As, indeed, some of us who’ve been in the courtroom this past week feel a similar urge to bathe immediately upon departing the premises.Wash off the ugliness.Article Continued BelowBecause the assaults continue.Not rapes and forcible fellatio, which the woman claims occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2015. But the assaults on her character, on her recital of disputed facts, on the statements given to investigators, on comments made to a nurse, on medical records, on texts sent to a cop colleague and to friends, on testimony elicited under oath.Cross-examination is always an ordeal. Never, though, as brutal as when a sex assault complainant is on the stand.