Parking enforcement officer takes to Twitter and two wheels to zap bike lane invaders

Kyle Ashley stops chatting mid-sentence, head turning like a pointer to prey. "I'm getting him," he whispers, sprinting his bicycle at a pickup truck as it invades a bike lane on Adelaide St. W. near Trump Tower.The driver, surprised and then angry, eyes the $150 ticket, just as another trucker had done in the same spot minutes earlier. The plumbing contractor grumbles. Ashley firmly tells him: "Your vehicle has airbags — mine doesn't."Over the past month, the 29-year-old Toronto parking enforcement officer has shocked and delighted city cyclists by zapping lane invaders with boundless energy while cheerfully documenting his public safety mission on Twitter."#BikeTO cyclists spoke. @TorontoPolice listened. I'm yours. Going to be doing ONLY #bikelanes. Everywhere. M-F-Tweeting/Engaging. For you!" he recently tweeted as @TPS_ParkingPal.Another included a photo of cyclists forced into vehicle traffic to get around a mail delivery truck completely blocking their bike lane. "C'mon @canadaposthelps …" Ashley publicly scolded the federal Crown corporation.It is surprising music to the ears of a bike community used to fraught relations with Toronto police. The parking unit previously ignored tweeted pleas from cyclists. When traffic officers did speak they seemed keen to blame cyclists — even one killed by a motorist — in what many saw as evidence of a car-centric view of streets.Toronto parking enforcement officer Kyle Ashley cycles through downtown streets on the lookout for vehicles parked illegally in bike lanes. During a two-hour ridealong with the Star, he issued 14 tickets, despite taking breaks to be interviewed and photographed. (jesse winter / Toronto Star) | Order this photo Ashley's online fans include Toronto chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat, who called him "a favourite tweeting cyclist cop, who is adamant about making our streets safer," while broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos cheered: "You're fighting for cycle safely and inclusion!"The sudden fame has surprised Ashley, who is not a cop but rides a white "Toronto police" bike 75 to 100 kilometres a day on downtown streets including the protected — but oft-breached — bike lanes.