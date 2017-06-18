Parliamentary committee recommends scrapping immigration consulting regulator

Concerned about the prevalence of unlicensed immigration consultants and what MPs say is the industry’s inability to self-regulate, a parliamentary committee is recommending Ottawa scrap the existing regulatory body and take over the policing of the profession. Paid immigration and refugee consulting should be restricted to lawyers in good standing with provincial law societies and consultants registered with the federal government, said the immigration committee in a 60-page report released Friday. “The current framework does not provide adequate oversight,” the parliamentary citizenship and immigration committee said in the report. “There are a number of issues with the current framework and more remains to be done to ensure that individuals coming or immigrating to Canada do not fall victim to the abuses of unscrupulous consultants, and that the integrity of our immigration system is not diminished.”It is not the first time Ottawa is reviewing the profession.In 2004, the federal government put up $1.2 million to create the Canadian Society of Immigration Consultants, a self-regulatory body that everyone hoped would instill a sense of professionalism and faith in a business with a notorious reputation.Article Continued BelowDespite the good intentions, Ottawa decertified the regulator in 2011 following complaints about mismanagement and poor governance, and replaced it with another self-regulatory body, the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), based in Burlington.The regulator is a private corporation designated by Ottawa to police its members, with a mission to protect consumers of immigration services through regulation and promotion of the use of authorized immigration representatives.Since its creation, the ICCRC has seen the number of licensed consultants increase from 1,700 to 4,000, with $7.2 million in revenue, mainly from membership dues, and an annual budget over $6 million.