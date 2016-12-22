Parliamentary coverage has been changed by the times: Hbert

MONTREAL—Once a staple of the holiday news season, the televised prime ministerial fireside chats are well on the way to joining the ghosts of Christmases past.The CBC and Radio-Canada — among others — have opted out of the format, rightly concluding that the days when there was something special or — for that matter — newsworthy about deferentially serving up a prime minister to a festive nation had gone.So have the days when a government leader had to rely on a handful of major networks to reach a national audience.Interviews with the prime minister are a dime a dozen this December. On top of various year-end Parliament Hill interviews and a news conference, Trudeau has spent the past week on a year-end tour.At the end of last week, he was in Montreal taking questions from Radio-Canada viewers. This week he spent time in Vancouver and Calgary.Article Continued BelowThere was a time when a contingent of Parliament Hill reporters would have tagged along. But trips outside the parliamentary precinct are so few now, as it is possible to catch Trudeau live in action from one’s computer at no cost to media organizations.This year marked the 150th anniversary of the Parliamentary Press Gallery. For its members, it was a bittersweet occasion.In tandem with the larger journalism universe the gallery’s membership has been shrinking. That may be even truer of the institution’s collective influence. The challenging economics of journalism tell only part of the story.

