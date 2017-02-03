Party on the patio, Mr. Mayor: Keenan

News of the War on Fun, apparently newly waged by Toronto city hall, was carried on the front page of Thursday morning’s newspaper. By Thursday afternoon, politicians at city hall were eager to announce they were leading the resistance. “I am not going to be the leader who attacks fun in this city; I can assure you of that. Patios are a hugely important part of my life. I sit outside as soon as I possibly can in April or March if that’s possible. I think it is an important part of keeping neighbourhoods lively,” Mayor John Tory said to CP24, indicating he had learned of a proposal from city staff to drastically raise the rates on patio permit fees on the morning radio, and would oppose it. Given the general reaction, it’s hard to imagine anyone on city council would take a different position. As if to cement council’s insistence that they are actually the Fun Brigade, there was more, on other topics: Councillor Joe Cressy reacted to reports of the demise of the beloved music hole Silver Dollar by pointing out to Now Magazine that the joint — including its sign, stage, bar and even its floor tiles — are protected by an agreement between the city and the developer. And then the mayor and his official music dude (and transit chair), Councillor Josh Colle, sent out a press release to announce that they are “actively taking steps to address” the recent apparent spate of music venue closures, including five bullet pointed items outlining those steps, including a city council “motion aimed at protecting live music venues.” I ask you: how much more rock ’n’ roll does it get than that? What could be more synonymous with fun than a city council motion? Take that, bureaucratic and market forces aligned to snub out joy in all its forms! Perhaps you had not reckoned on A Motion to Protect the Allowance of Good Times Rolling All Night Long.Article Continued BelowGood stuff. Party on, mayor. But perhaps, just for a moment, we could look at what might have led to this War on Fun discussion in the first place, to diagnose how to avoid hostilities in the future. The patio kerfuffle arose from a long overdue item on the city’s post-amalgamation to-do list. Some 17 years after the six municipalities of Metro joined together to become Toronto, bureaucrats were finally getting around to taking the patio permit laws from different parts of the city and “harmonizing” them. As Councillor Shelley Carroll reminded me discussing the patio issue Thursday morning, as staff crafted this One Permit Law To Rule Them All, they were guided by city hall buzzwords that’ve become prominent over the past decade of budget cycles: “full cost recovery.” As I wrote on Thursday, in the city’s quest to maintain “affordability” by keeping tax rates low, they have been mandated to jack user fees higher. This has led to everything from garbage collection rates being hiked and rebates being phased out to community recreation registration fees being increased and increased again, in the name of recovering costs. The city has maintained, or at least has tried to, subsidies aimed directly at low-income people. But for everyone else, in many cases the mantra becomes: you use it, you pay for it.