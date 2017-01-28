Passport-holders of 7 Muslim-majority countries cant board Air Canada flights to U.S.

WASHINGTON—People carrying passports from the seven Muslim-majority countries covered by a Donald Trump ban are not being allowed to board Air Canada flights to the U.S., even if they are permanent residents who hold “green cards,” the airline said Saturday.The countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.“We are required to ensure passengers have the required documents for entry into, or transit (through), the countries they are travelling to. In the case of these nationalities, they are not permitted to enter the U.S.,” Air Canada spokeswoman Isabelle Arthur said in an email. “We are monitoring the situation as we expect this would affect only a small handful of our passengers.”Trump’s Friday order, which he did not explain out loud, has created mass confusion around the world. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that it bans, for 90 days, entry not by only visa-holders from those countries but people with green cards.That means that a longtime U.S. resident who had left the country to go on vacation or visit family would not be able to get back to their home. It also means that hundreds of thousands of residents are effectively trapped in the U.S. for at least three months.Article Continued BelowArthur would not say what Air Canada is telling people who are citizens of both Canada and one of the affected countries — for example, Iranian-Canadians — or who are sole Canadian citizens but whose passport identifies their place of birth as one of the countries.Lorne Waldman, a top Canadian immigration lawyer, said he reads the order to ban dual citizens and possibly to ban Canadians born in the countries. He cautioned that he is not an expert in American law, but he advised anyone from one of the countries to contact a U.S. immigration lawyer before proceeding with a planned trip.The Canadian Embassy in Washington said it would try to provide clarity by the end of the day.