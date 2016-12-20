Patient shows up to support neurosurgeon accused of killing wife

Mohammed Shamji, the Toronto neurosurgeon accused of murdering his wife, Dr. Elana Fric-Shamji, will be held in custody into the new year after making a brief court appearance Tuesday morning.Dressed in an orange jumper, Shamji, 40, looked solemn and said nothing but his own name when appearing via video in a north Toronto court. His case was put off until January 5.Shamji is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Fric-Shamji, his wife and the mother of his three children. According to court documents, police believe Shamji killed his wife some time between November 30 and December 1.Fric-Shamji’s body was discovered in Vaughan earlier this month, next to the West Humber River. Police said Fric-Shamji had been strangled and had suffered from blunt force trauma.Shamji was a neurosurgeon at Toronto Western Hospital. Fric-Shamji worked at Scarborough Hospital in the family practice teaching unit.Article Continued BelowShamji’s family was not present at the court appearance Tuesday. But one of his former patients, Desre Kramer, sat in the front row, wanting to show her support for the doctor.“I think it is as straightforward as that, because he did something wonderful for me,” Kramer said.Last year, she fell down the stairs and broke her spine. She didn’t believe she would walk again, but then underwent a 6.5-hour surgery with Shamji — “and now I dance.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx