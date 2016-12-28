Patients suffer over gap between physical and mental health care

When Esme Hurst’s teenage son Alex started showing signs of depression and anxiety, she took him to their family doctor. His physician diagnosed depression, prescribed an anti-depressant and referred Alex to a local hospital’s youth mental health services. None of it helped Alex. He got an assessment from hospital staff, but they did not refer him to ongoing treatment. And he hated the anti-depressants, said they made him feel strange. Family doctors are the first point of contact for thousands of people seeking diagnosis and care for mental illness, but a disconnect between physicians and mental health professionals leaves many patients stranded without an effective path to treatment.Alex’s depression got worse.Article Continued Below“It just added up and added up on him,” Esme says. “He felt worthless.”The Hursts returned to their family doctor looking for more options, but he seemed to have exhausted all of his mental health-care resources. “When I went back to him and said, ‘Can you give us a list of psychologists or psychiatrists or therapists that we could reach out to?’ the doctor said, ‘I don’t know anybody,’ ” Esme recalls.

