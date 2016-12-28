Patrick Browns stuttering taught perseverance, drive, gave him strength

At school, he was known as the kid with the stutter, and teased. Petrified to speak in front of the class. Today, there’s scant trace of a speech impediment — and where Patrick Brown once found it tough to talk, as leader of Ontario’s opposition party he now spends his days talking tough.Overcoming the stutter, and his fear of public speaking, took years of speech therapy in elementary school. In high school, he was still nervous about being called on by teachers. It was a long, tough life lesson, but one Brown considers life-changing.The experience was “traumatizing as a child — you get teased in the schoolyard, you can’t speak and you can’t get your words out; kids make jokes at your expense, based on the stuttering,” he told the Star. “But you know, I look back on it, and I think adversity makes you stronger, and I just feel very fortunate that I had such love in my family to help me through it, and the fact that they never gave up on me. “Who would have thought that a kid that couldn’t speak is now leading a political party, where my job is to speak all day?”Article Continued BelowUntil now, Brown has publicly revealed few details about his stuttering, although reference was made to it last year at the convention when he won the Progressive Conservative leadership. Delegates there were also asked to donate to the Toronto-based Speech and Stuttering Institute, which focuses on research and training therapists across the province, at the behest of departing leader Tim Hudak, for whom the cause is also important. How Brown handled such adversity in his childhood provides insight into his perseverance, and drive, today. Although he doesn’t remember how bad it was in the earliest days, he’s seen the home videos. “It was very difficult to get my words out . . . to the point that it was labour to speak. Maybe I didn’t stumble on every word, but I probably stumbled on one of every three or four or five words.”His grandmother, well aware of his struggles, spotted an ad in the paper for what was then experimental speech therapy at Toronto’s Clarke Institute. She sent it to his mother, Judy, a teacher, who began working part time so she could take him to his appointments each week, starting from about age 4.

