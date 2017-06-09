Pay hikes for Ontario public sector execs to require ministerial approval

Pay hikes for top executives at colleges, hospitals, school boards and other broader public sector employers in Ontario will now have to pass a political sniff test.In the wake of a public relations fiasco that saw the Metrolinx transit agency propose a maximum raise of $118,000 a year for its chief executive and some college presidents making similar gains, cabinet ministers will now get the final say on increases, as a five-year public sector pay freeze is lifted.The new rules for 360 broader public sector agencies came in a two-page directive Friday from Treasury Board President Liz Sandals, the cabinet minister in charge of the government’s finances. From now on, ministers will have to sign off on the proposed maximum increases for executive teams at agencies under their control as well approve of the other organizations used as comparators for setting wage ranges in compensation reviews.Under this process a hospital, for example, could set a maximum level of increase for its executive team as a whole, but retain the flexibility to decide which executives get the biggest raises.Article Continued BelowThe goal is to “find a balance between the careful management of public dollars and the need for broader public sector entities to recruit and retain talented executives,” Sandals said.Premier Kathleen Wynne slammed the door on big raises for public sector executives in February after days of controversy when a number of agencies proposed hikes that she said were “just too high” and “out of whack.”At some colleges, presidents were in line for raises of 50 per cent, prompting Wynne to accuse public-sector organizations of “gaming the system” as the government balances the budget and ends the pay freezes.