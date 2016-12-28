Pedestrian killed by driver had just lost son

Less than three months after losing his beloved 27-year-old son to cancer, athletic retiree Brad Stevenson, 61, lost everything else to a careless driver.Motorist Isiah Martin’s penalty for darting a GMC across six lanes of Scarborough traffic into the path of a TTC bus, and then pinwheeling into pedestrians Stevenson and Grant Underhill, 64 — killing Stevenson and gravely injuring his old friend — was a $1,000 fine and three-month driving ban. Two other charges were dropped in return for his guilty plea to careless driving.“Through your error in judgment you have shaken the lives of our entire family. We will never get to see Bradley grow old,” Stevenson’s brother Michael said in a victim impact statement read aloud by a prosecutor at the recent sentencing for Martin, who chose not to attend Old City Hall court but sent his own apologetic statement.The mistake stole an elderly mother’s sole caregiver and the Stevenson family’s joy in hugging him and watching him put on skates and swing a golf club, his brother said.Article Continued Below“These things we believe have been robbed from us because of the fateful decision you made on July 29, 2016,” the statement concluded. “May Bradley Gerald Stevenson rest in peace. There is no fine or penalty that will bring Bradley back.”With pedestrians and cyclists dying on Toronto streets at an alarming rate — at least 45 in 2016 — safety advocates are demanding reforms to lax penalties in hopes of saving lives and reflecting the toll drivers can take.The advocates, including families of other victims, are calling on the Ontario government to toughen fines for drivers who kill or seriously injure “vulnerable road users,” to include community service as punishment rather than just fines and to force such drivers to attend their sentencings.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx