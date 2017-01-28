Pence tweet in 2015 criticized Trumps proposal to ban Muslim travel to U.S.

In December 2015, as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump floated the idea of a ban on Muslims travelling to the United States, then-Indiana governor Mike Pence weighed in on Twitter. “Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional,” he tweeted.On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that prevents entry into the United States for at least 30 days for people from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.Titled, “Protecting the Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” the order also bars Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely.The executive action includes “new vetting measures” that Trump said are aimed at keeping “radical Islamic terrorists” out of the United States.Article Continued Below“We don’t want them here,” he said.Wording contained in a draft of the order suggests the U.S. would allow the admission of Christians from Muslim-majority countries.While the refugee program is suspended, the U.S. may admit people on a case-by-case basis “when in the national interest” and the government will continue to process refugee requests from people claiming religious persecution, “provided that the religion . . . is a minority religion in the individual’s country.”