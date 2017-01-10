Percy Jackson author turns down invite to be honoured in Texas, cites bathroom bill

An acclaimed children’s book author has turned down an invitation to be honoured by the Texas legislature, citing a bill introduced in the state’s Senate last week that aims to control which bathrooms transgender people are allowed to use in the state.Introduced Thursday, Senate Bill 6 would prevent most transgender Texans from using public restrooms that correspond with their gender identity.Rick Riordan, author of the bestselling Percy Jackson and the Olympians fantasy series for young adults, tweeted Friday that he would not attend an event at the state capitol building seeking to honour him as a Texas author.In the tweet, he linked to an article posted by the American Civil Liberties Union about the proposed legislation.“If they want to honour me, they could stop this nonsense,” Riordan tweeted.Article Continued BelowRiordan grew up in San Antonio and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, but he now lives in Massachusetts. He has written numerous books for children, as well as some adult mystery novels, but he is best known for his Greek-mythology-rooted series about a boy named Percy Jackson. The series has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, has been translated into more than three dozen languages and has so far been adapted into two movies.Neither Riordan nor his publisher responded to an interview request Monday.Riordan’s tweet about his decision was shared thousands of times — and met with some backlash of its own, as some threatened to boycott his books.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx