Periods an extra hardship for homeless women

It takes about 10 seconds for a practised hand to transform a wad of tissue or toilet paper into a homemade tampon.“That is a bit thick,” said Jessica, as she turns the tissue into a roll about the size of a lipstick container. “Normally it is a little bit thinner than that, you just twist and insert.”The homemade design was something she used during points in her life when she was homeless. “It just sits there just the exact same, actually it’s kind of better, if they made Kleenex ones I would be the first one to use them, because it actually holds more absorbency than a normal tampon,” said Jessica, who recently moved into an apartment.As many as 235,000 Canadians experience homelessness in a year, with women accounting for 27 per cent, according to research paper The State of Homelessness in Canada, 2016. There is also, experts say, a vast number of women who count as hidden homeless, or who are living in unsafe, temporary, overcrowded or precarious conditions.Article Continued BelowFor women without housing, or with limited income, managing their periods is unavoidable, complicated and often expensive. It means that once a month the stressors of life on the margins —where to sleep, what to eat and how to stay safe and maintain dignity — are compounded by the challenges of staying healthy and clean during their menstrual cycle.Jessica holds a homemade tampon she made from rolled up tissue paper. Like other women who have experienced homelessness, Jessica said she was often forced to find makeshift solutions because of the high cost of sanitary products. (Jesse Winter) Jessica’s demonstration took place at Sistering, a 24/7 women’s drop-in centre in Toronto’s west end, where she is a peer harm-reduction worker.Four women in that program, who have all experienced homelessness, told the Star how they would use everything from toilet tissue and socks to newspaper and cotton balls, when they didn’t have money or any other way to access pads or tampons.