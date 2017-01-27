Petition launched to save McLaughlin Planetarium from demolition

A campaign to save the McLaughlin Planetarium, slated for demolition on the University of Toronto campus, is gaining momentum. In its prime, the planetarium was a standard field trip for generations of Toronto school kids to learn about the magic of the universe. Others fondly recall the laser shows in the 1980s, featuring music from Led Zeppelin, U2, Rush and Pink Floyd. “It is absolutely one of the most significant works of architecture built in the 20th century in Toronto, not only for its own formal esthetic merits but because of the cultural role that it played and the history of that building as a public venue,” said Jeff Balmer, associate professor at the School of Architecture at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Today, curious passersby who don’t know the building’s history may wonder what’s inside because the McLaughlin Planetarium sign has been removed. In 2014, the university proposed the demolition to make room for a building to house a new cultural centre. A gift to citizens through an endowment fund from General Motors of Canada president and philanthropist Samuel McLaughlin, the planetarium opened its doors in 1968 and, over its 27-year run, attracted more than six million visitors.Article Continued Below“He was fiercely proud of the planetarium and really believed in science,” said Elizabeth Phillips, the great-granddaughter of McLaughlin, who recently joined the preservation efforts.“I think Toronto deserves and needs to fight and save it. (We’re) a world-class city of enormous diversity and that includes architectural diversity. The McLaughlin Planetarium is part of that.”The Royal Ontario Museum abruptly shut the planetarium down in December, 1995, despite a small surge in attendance. Its closure was a direct result of a $626,000 cutback imposed by Mike Harris’s Tory government.