Philippine flag raised on Independence Day in war-torn Marawi

MARAWI, PHILIPPINES—Filipinos marked their country's Independence Day by raising the national flag Monday in a southern city where troops pressed assaults to quell a three-week siege by Daesh-aligned militants that has left 270 combatants and civilians dead.Many were teary-eyed during the flag-raising ceremonies at the heavily guarded city hall and provincial capital building in Marawi, the heartland of the Islamic faith in the country's south, where hundreds of gunmen went on a deadly rampage on May 23.Blasts from airstrikes thudded in the distance during the events.While the flag-raising was mainly to mark Independence Day, it also symbolized the reclaiming of city hall and other areas of Marawi by government forces. Police officers roamed a community that troops had wrested back from the militants and festooned abandoned houses with small flags.