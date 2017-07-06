Photo suggests Amelia Earhart did not die in a Pacific plane crash

KANSAS CITY, MO.—Could a grainy, black-and-white photo, long buried in the National Archives, offer new evidence to solve the Amelia Earhart mystery?The famous Kansas-born aviatrix disappeared on July 2, 1937, while attempting to fly around the world. The most widely held theory is that she crashed into the Pacific Ocean.But now a never-before-seen photograph — allegedly showing Earhart, navigator Fred Noonan and her twin-engine Lockheed Electra — supports a theory that she crash landed in the Marshall Islands, was captured by the Japanese and died while being held on the island of Saipan.Read more:Researcher says Amelia Earhart didn’t die in a plane crashArticle Continued BelowThe photo will be featured in a two-hour documentary, Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence, Sunday night on the History channel.“This absolutely changes history,” Shawn Henry, an NBC News analyst and former FBI executive assistant director who led the investigation featured in the documentary, tells People magazine.“I think we proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she survived her flight and was held prisoner by the Japanese on the island of Saipan, where she eventually died.”