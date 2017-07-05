Photographer Ren Bostelaar avoids criminal record after posting revealing pictures of women without consent

An amateur photographer was spared a criminal record after posting revealing photos of women he knows and contact information about them on the Internet without their consent.Ren Bostelaar, a former photography store worker and would-be writer, agreed to a one-year peace bond on Wednesday in Old City hall court that limits his Internet privileges and blocks him from contacting complainants in his case without their consent.Bostelaar didn’t comment to the court or the press on Wednesday, leaving that to his lawyer, Sam Goldstein.Goldstein said that his “happily married” client, who has young children, feels deep shame because of the case.“We underestimate shame as a very powerful force… in the criminal justice system,” Goldstein said outside the courtroom.Article Continued BelowGoldstein noted that Bostelaar, who ran the blog Bike Rack TO, was never criminally charged in the case. “This is clearly inappropriate behaviour but the larger lesson we should all be taking from this… is what you post on the Internet is not private,” Goldstein said.Two of Bostelaar’s female victims told the Star they weren’t impressed by the peace bond conditions or Goldstein’s comments.