Photos capture four decades of Little Italy through Easter ritual

Since 1969, Vincenzo Pietropaolo has attended the Good Friday processions in Toronto’s Little Italy every year except one, in 1996, when a work project took him out of the country.In the early days, the young Italian migrant would use his Canon FT — a gift from his father — and Leica cameras to photograph the actors in theatrical biblical costumes, tireless volunteers behind the scenes and mesmerized spectators along the route in the heart of the Italian Canadian community. The religious procession — one of the largest outside of Italy — isn’t just an annual Easter weekend ritual for Pietropaolo and many generations of Italian Canadians, but now has turned into a photography book documenting the changing face of the community over a 46-year span through its single most visible public event.“The procession provides the community a means to express and affirm itself in the city. For one day, the streets belong to us,” said the documentary photographer, who settled in Toronto with his family from Calabria at age 11 in 1963, a year after the event was inaugurated.“The act of processing is an identity builder. Most Italians came to Canada as poor working class and have become successful. They still cling to the idea of who they are and where they began. This is their roots.”Article Continued Below (PAOLA MARINO) Titled Ritual, Pietropaolo’s 216-page book contains 150 images — selected from a body of more than 20,000 images he collected at the Good Friday processions over the years — dating back to the 1970s.“Ironically, it has become a ritual of my own as a photographer. I just feel like I cannot not go to the processions,” said Pietropaolo, who moved out of the Little Italy neighbourhood in 1990 but still visits all the time.“The same people I photographed when they were children have become adults. There are those who do not show up any more as they pass on. Over time, you see all these profound changes of the community.”

