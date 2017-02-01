Piers Morgan, Owen Jones Engage In Word War Over Trump Protests In Britain

Piers Morgan and journalist Owen Jones just engaged in a war of words over Donald Trump protests held in Britain on the TV show Good Morning Britain, as reported by Huffington Post UK. When Owen Jones was called on to speak, he defended the marches as something that were done in the name of “solidarity” for the sake of those affected by Donald Trump’s immigration and refugee ban. Jones added that he organized the marches in order to pressure Theresa May into standing up to Trump and to make it absolutely clear that the UK government doesn’t agree with his immigration policies. The TV interview turned awkward when the host of the show Piers Morgan criticized the anti-Trump protests by calling it an act of hypocrisy. Owen Jones demolishes Piers Morgan’s accusation of ‘hypocrisy’ over anti-Trump #MuslimBan protests https://t.co/gKnmkP7ALE pic.twitter.com/AnoqVn1xjt — Huffington Post UK (@HuffPostUK) January 31, 2017 “My issue is the hypocrisy of banning Donald Trump,” said Mr. Morgan, “removing his audience with the Queen…given that year after year we’ve roll out the red carpet for politically expedient reasons for Vladimir Putin, for King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia….with shocking records of human rights.” “Where were the mass marches?” Mr Morgan asked. Owen Jones didn’t take the criticism lying down as he hit back at Morgan telling him that he could’ve used Google’d first before he used the “hypocrisy” card. “This is unfortunate, you could have Google’d this before you came on. I lead the protests,” said Mr Jones. As reported by Daily Caller, Piers Morgan drew outrage for criticizing the Women’s March that brought thousands of British citizens in the streets to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration. But Morgan pressed on the attack by criticizing the “mass amounts of people” who “shout and scream about everything they don’t agree with.” He also pointed out that the anti-Trump protests were the result of mass hysteria, and that people have no business complaining about a leader who was fairly elected through a legitimate democratic process. “It was a proud British protest, you just said where were those protests’ and now I’ve said I led a protest and now you’re saying you don’t see the point in doing it,” Owen said. Ewan McGregor calls out @PiersMorgan for his anti-Women’s March misogyny: https://t.co/S6jRv1kdaj pic.twitter.com/MOIZb5r3JG — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) January 25, 2017 Piers Morgan and Owen Jones weren’t done with each other after the show, as they continued their spar over on Twitter. Morgan started by asking Jones if he can show him photos of the Saudi march he claimed to have organized himself. Can you post the photos of your Saudi march @OwenJones84?

I’d like to compare UK crowd size to the Trump ones. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2017 Jones responded to Morgan’s challenge by asking him to share on his feed a YouTube video that proves without any shadow of a doubt that he took part in such protests, suggesting that he should do so on account of his “sudden conversion to the cause of opposing Saudi human rights violations.” Glad at your sudden conversion to the cause of opposing Saudi human rights violations. Why not share my video on it https://t.co/Q6Wd46TNn2 https://t.co/om7qzl9U0A — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 31, 2017 If your conversion to Saudi human rights isn’t just to deflect from your mate Trump @piersmorgan, share this too? Or https://t.co/BVTOQioAoG — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 31, 2017 Morgan, however, wasn’t letting up, as he said that he can’t find any reference to a British march against Saudi Arabia that Owen led. Jones, once again, managed to shut him down by tweeting him an article about a protest made outside the Saudi embassy back in 2007. @piersmorgan oh dear oh dear. Are you suggesting I’m a liar? https://t.co/bhQ09IjjKR This has not been a very good day for you has it. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 31, 2017 Mr. Morgan then turned the debate into a numbers game. 200 people?

That’s it?

Mass nationwide protests at Trump, just 200 protest at Saudi Arabia.

There’s my problem with this, Owen. https://t.co/ClCM5f7lrJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 31, 2017 Owen Jones got back at Morgan with a pretty insightful response. When people say you can’t protest injustice until you protest every single injustice they mean don’t bother opposing any at all @piersmorgan — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 31, 2017 Who won the debate between Piers Morgan and Owen Jones? Sound off in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]