Plot to steal cocaine led to fatal Little Italy patio shooting, court hears

A plot to steal a 200-kilogram shipment of cocaine and split the millions in profit while also getting rid of a “rat,” ended with a brazen afternoon hit at a Little Italy cafe, a jury heard Wednesday.John Raposo, 35, was shot four times in the head at close range as he watched a Euro Cup soccer game at the Sicilian Sidewalk Cafe on June 18, 2012, Crown prosecutor Maurice Gillezeau said in his opening address.The evidence will show Dean Wiwchar, 31, was the hit man, posing as a construction worker wearing a shoulder-length wig, sunglasses and dust mask, he said.But it was Nicola Nero, 40, Martino Caputo, 43 and Rabih Alkhalil, 29, who spent weeks between April 25, 2012 and June 18, 2012 plotting to murder Raposo, steal his cocaine and split the profit three ways, Gillezeau said.Alkhalil brought in Wiwchar, describing him in one message as being his “best hitter,” Gillezeau said.Article Continued BelowAll four men are charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. They have pleaded not guilty.In his overview of the evidence in the case, Gillezeau described how the alleged hit was planned, relying on months of surveillance, wiretapped phone calls, texts and email messages police were able to download off seized phones.