PMO disputes German magazine report that Trudeau feared provoking Trump on climate change

OTTAWA—The Prime Minister’s Office is disputing a report in a German magazine that described Justin Trudeau’s concern about “provoking” the United States for withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. The account in Der Spiegel said that German Chancellor Angela Merkel phoned Trudeau last Tuesday, when they discussed the contents of a communiqué at next month’s G20 summit in Hamburg. The draft statement asked member countries to sign off on their continued commitment to the global pact to fight climate change, the report said. Trudeau suggested striking out references to the Paris agreement in the communiqué, and seemed “concerned about further provoking his powerful neighbour to the south,” the magazine reported.Cameron Ahmad, a spokesperson in Trudeau’s office, called the report “incorrect” and referred to a summary of the phone call with Merkel that the PMO released last week. It says the leaders “reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, combating climate change, strengthening environmental protection, as well as pursuing clean energy and sustainable development.”They also spoke about the upcoming G20 summit, the summary says. Article Continued BelowSpeaking to reporters Monday after a weekend meeting with her G7 counterparts in Italy, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna dismissed the Der Spiegel report as an “incorrect translation.” She said Canada remains “deeply disappointed” in the U.S. move to abandon the accord, and that it was “very sad” to see the Americans reduced “to a footnote on climate actions.”McKenna also said that all G7 members except the U.S. — France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union — inked a statement at the meeting that expressed their joint commitment to the “swift and effective implementation of the Paris agreement.” “We’re absolutely committed to climate action and the Paris agreement and we’ve been extremely vocal about this,” McKenna said, adding that she made this position clear in her bilateral discussion with her American counterpart, Scott Pruitt, at the meeting.