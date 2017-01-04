Police defuse incident in which irate woman tries to stomp through cruiser windshield

Police officers managed to diffuse a confrontation Tuesday morning, after a woman jumped up onto a police cruiser and tried to crack the vehicle’s windshield by stomping on it.Two videos uploaded to YouTube depict the incident, where a visibly irate woman approaches a stopped police cruiser and proceeds to leap on to the hood and repeatedly stomp on the front windshield.When another cruiser arrives on the scene, she stomps on its windshield, too. She then walks onto the roof of the car and poses triumphantly on the top as officers and bystanders look on. Sixteen seconds into the shorter video, she appears to yell ‘Shoot me!’ at the officer.The Toronto Police Service says they were able to diffuse the situation without the use of force.The longer YouTube clip shows the woman getting off the car and wandering towards a nearby ambulance as police restrain her.Article Continued BelowPolice say they responded to the call Tuesday morning at an intersection near Finch Ave. and Milady Rd. They described the woman’s condition as “emotionally disturbed.”The woman was seen jumping on one of the new Toronto Police cars (Mark Saunders/Twitter) “When I arrived on the scene, I observed the female in the middle of the street and she was irate and screaming at surrounding vehicles,” said Constable Christofer Lemieux, the driver of the cruiser, in a press release.“As I stopped the scout car, she immediately turned her focus on the police vehicle.”

