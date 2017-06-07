Police find body of missing French citizen in River Thames, raising death toll to 8

LONDON—The death toll from the London Bridge terrorist attacks rose to eight on Wednesday after police found the body of a missing French national in the River Thames.In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had been informed of the new death toll. British police said the next of kin of missing French citizen Xavier Thomas has been informed about the body found.The announcement came amid more raids and arrests following the Saturday night rampage—even as officials faced questions about how intelligence services apparently lost track of at least two suspects before the attack.The latest terrorist bloodshed in London also has now become a major factor in Thursday’s election that has suddenly become a tighter contest for Prime Minister Theresa May. Xavier Thomas, a 45-year-old Frenchman, is the eighth victim in the London Bridge attack that began on Saturday. His body was pulled from Thames River on Tuesday, police said. (METROPOLITAN POLICE /AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Article Continued BelowWith less than 24 hours before polls opened, May attempted to seize back the initiative by suggesting she would change laws to fight the terrorist threat facing Britain. “If human rights laws get in the way of doing these things, we will change those laws to make sure we can do them,” May told the Sun newspaper. The paper also endorsed May’s Conservative Party on Wednesday.Earlier Wednesday, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of terrorism-related offences following a raid in Ilford in east London, which has emerged as the apparent hub for the attack plot.Khuram Shazad Butt, left, Rachid Redouane, centre and Youssef Zaghba who have been named as the suspects in Saturday's attack at London Bridge. (Metropolitan Police via AP) All three attackers were killed by police officers after mowing down pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in adjacent Borough Market, an area bustling with bars and restaurants. The attackers have been identified as two British citizens, Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, and 22-year-old Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.