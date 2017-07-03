Police identify victim in deadly Regent Park shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Regent Park on Sunday evening.Lemard Champagnie, 30, of Toronto, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when police were called to the area of Regent St. and Cole St. around 9:10 p.m.Champagnie was rushed to a local trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.Speaking at the scene Monday, Det. Andy Singh said investigators believe Champagnie was deliberately targeted.Singh said Champagnie was walking along Regent St., approaching Cole St. when a black SUV pulled up and at least two people opened fire. Article Continued BelowOn Monday, a faint bloodstain marked the spot on the sidewalk outside of a Cole St. building in the densely populated residential neighborhood.Lemard Champagnie, 30, of Toronto, was shot to death in Regent Park on Sunday evening. (Toronto Police) Angeline Arevalo and Pablo Jaramillo, who live on the 11th floor of the building with their young son, were cleaning dishes when they heard two shots, followed by a number more. They weren’t sure whether the sounds were gunshots or fireworks at first.