Police in Delta, B.C., using GPS darts to track vehicles that flee

DELTA, B.C.—A police department in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland is using technology that looks like it is taken from the latest Batman movie to track fleeing vehicles.Police in Delta have begun using GPS projectiles fired from the grilles of their vehicles to track those who won’t stop.With an increasing number of vehicles fleeing officers, Delta police say they began researching options to deal with the problem early last year.The police department began working with StarChase Pursuit Management Technology, which has developed a GPS projectile that officers can fire at a vehicle to track its location until it stops.The Delta Police Foundation agreed to fund the project and over the past several months, the police department began working with the company to equip eight vehicles with the technology.Article Continued BelowThe department says the projectiles are fired from a compressed air launcher attached to the grill of a police vehicle.It has been tested, officers have been trained and the police department says the technology is in place to use.“We are now looking forward to seeing this technology in action,” police Chief Neil Dubord said in a statement.

