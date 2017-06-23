Police notified after academic reports she was assaulted at symphony

Aisha Ahmad’s night out at the Toronto Symphony Orchestra was ruined before it even began.The University of Toronto international security professor says she’s not sure if she’ll ever go back to see concerts at Roy Thomson Hall after the treatment she received from staff following an altercation with another patron Wednesday, in which she says she was physically assaulted and insulted.“This is an incredibly embarrassing thing to have happened to me in a city that I love,” she said.It all began when Ahmad tried to take a non-flash picture of the orchestra before the show started, something many concert-goers do.An older man sitting behind her “struck me in the neck,” she said.Article Continued BelowWhen she tried to tell him off, she said he called her a child and a “bitch.”“What was most disappointing was the other people in the section, just having looked at both of us, decided that I must have been in the wrong,” she said, noting she was the only person of colour in that section.When she realized other patrons were siding with the man, she “felt threatened” and went out to report the incident to staff.