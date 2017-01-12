Police numbers show black men 3 times more likely to be street checked in Halifax

HALIFAX – By his count, Carlos Beals estimates he’s been stopped by police at least a dozen times, always walking away without an arrest and for reasons that to him seemed flimsy at best.But Beals says he found himself feeling optimistic when new police numbers released this week confirmed black men in Halifax were three times more likely than whites to be subject to so-called street checks.“I know that this is happening so often to young black men … So when I saw the statistics, I said we are going to make great progress in the city of Halifax,” said Beals, a 26-year-old outreach worker with the anti-violence program CeaseFire Halifax.“We are acknowledging there is a problem and we are in a better place to provide some solutions to the problem.”Indeed, the numbers have now kick-started a civic conversation, similar to debates in other Canadian cities that have grappled with their own allegations of racial profiling by police.Article Continued BelowOn Thursday, both Nova Scotia’s premier and Halifax’s mayor said they were concerned by the figures.“I don’t think it’s acceptable anywhere. I think I was startled, like most Nova Scotians, by the stats that were brought out,” Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters.Mayor Mike Savage said the numbers concerned him, and he would press the force to gather more information to determine why the checks were done and what police were looking for in neighbourhoods where they were carried out.

