Police officer who shot Andrew Loku describes the last 21 seconds of his life: DiManno

Twenty-one seconds.The moments that tick-tick-ticked between a cop responding to a “hot-shot” call at a midtown residential building and the fatal double-discharging of his firearm.Andrew Loku dropped straight down on his face, the hammer he’d been wielding flying out of his hand.Const. Andrew Doyle hadn’t been alone when he raced up the stairs to the third-floor hallway. Partner Haim “Jimmy” Queroub, only a month on the Toronto police force, was standing just behind him. Doyle, a 13-year veteran, was the “coach officer” for the raw rookie.“Shot fired, one down,” Doyle spoke into his shoulder microphone, alerting the dispatcher. Seconds later: “I need EMS here NOW!”Article Continued BelowBut there was nothing to be done for Loku, a 45-year-old refugee from South Sudan with mental-health problems and a resident of that Toronto apartment building, where units were leased for vulnerable tenants by the Canadian Mental Health Association.Doyle didn’t know any of those details, was aware only that a middle-aged “African” male armed with a hammer had threatened somebody.He’d been on patrol with his partner when the radio squawked out that information and an address.