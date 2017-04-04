Police oversight report will lay out blueprint for change

It’s been nearly a year in the making, coming after hundreds of conversations and written submissions, 130 private meetings, and 18 public consultations held across the province.Now, the authors of a much-anticipated report on police oversight in Ontario — a 263-page document to be released Thursday, making 129 recommendations — hope it all adds up to change.Danielle Robitaille, senior counsel with the government-commissioned Independent Police Oversight Review, led by Ontario Court of Appeal Justice Michael Tulloch, said the team was “very serious” about crafting recommendations from the ground up, in order to reflect the concerns and demands of differing communities.Whether it was families of people killed by police, members of marginalized or racialized communities, or others, Robitaille said the review listened and responded.“When people see the report, I think they will see that they were heard,” Robitaille said Monday. Article Continued BelowThe review was commissioned by the provincial government last spring, amid growing controversy surrounding police use of force and allegations of secrecy on the part of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which investigates police-involved fatalities, serious injuries and allegations of sexual assault.Weeks of protest were sparked last March by the watchdog’s decision to clear an unnamed Toronto police officer in the July 2015 death of Andrew Loku, a mentally ill South Sudanese man fatally shot in the hallway of his apartment building.The SIU found the officer’s use of lethal force was justified because Loku was advancing on police with a hammer. The watchdog did not explain how investigators weighed evidence from an eye witness who said Loku did not pose a threat at the time.