Polish truck driver who fought for his life is the first victim of the Christmas market attack

WARSAW, POLAND—He was the first victim in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market — a 37-year-old Polish truck driver who was seemingly stabbed and shot to death in the cabin of his truck.One of his colleagues said he was so dedicated to his work and his truck that he could be expected to defend the vehicle “to the end.”Lukasz Urban, a 37-year-old from the western village of Roznowo, near the border with Germany, was found dead in the cabin of the truck that was hijacked and driven into the crowd Monday evening, killing at least another 11 people. German authorities are calling it an “act of terrorism.”Ariel Zurawski, the owner of the trucking company and the victim’s cousin, was asked by German authorities to identify Urban from photos.“It was really clear that he was fighting for his life. His face was swollen and bloodied. Police informed me that he had suffered gunshot wounds. Despite being stabbed he was shot dead,” Zurawski told Polish media.Article Continued BelowPoland’s Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo, said that the Pole was “the first victim of this heinous act of violence.” Berlin police also said in a tweet that the man who was found dead in the truck did not control the truck that drove to the Christmas market.Zurawski said Urban arrived with a delivery of steel at a branch of the Thyssenkrupp company in Berlin on Monday at 7 a.m. but was told to wait with his delivery until 8 a.m. the following day.On Tuesday, Zurawski showed reporters a photo on his phone of his cousin in a kebab bar around 2 p.m., the last photo known of him still alive.

