Pop-up IKEA caf coming to Queen St. W.

The furniture giant IKEA is trying its hand at a pop-up café in downtown Toronto this month to show off its famous meatballs and frozen yogurt — with no assembly required. The IKEA Play Café is opening Friday at 336 Queen St. W., and will combine shopping, playing and eating in the almost 8,000 square foot space through June 27. It won’t be a typical café, however. Instead of lattes, croissants and sandwiches, it will offer frozen yogurt and Swedish meatballs, chicken balls and veggie balls, which visitors can top with different sauces and waffles, fried onions, chips, pickles or biscuits. “For us it’s really about defying the conventions,” said corporate press officer Stephanie Harnett. “For the past two years we’ve had a really big focus on food, so life in and around the kitchen — the growing, the cooking, the storing and the entertaining, from a food perspective.”IKEA, which has stores in Vaughan, Etobicoke and North York, has yet to open a downtown Toronto location. The company also has six pick-up-and-order points around the country that let shoppers buy items online and have them shipped to the location, which also carries some products for sale. Article Continued BelowLast year, IKEA hosted a pop-up on King St. W., which focused on healthy, fun and affordable food. This year’s pop-up will also carry 50 houseware items that won’t need an Allen key, from pillows and artificial plants to teacups and cutting boards. “It starts with the food,” said head of marketing Lauren MacDonald. “All of the products you see are geared towards cooking, eating, entertaining and serving.”