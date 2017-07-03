Popes hospital put children at risk as it chased profits

ROME—Doctors and nurses at the Vatican’s showcase pediatric hospital were angry: Corners were being cut. Safety protocols were being ignored. And sick children were suffering.The Vatican’s response was swift. A secret three-month investigation in early 2014 gathered testimony and documentation from dozens of current and former staff members and confirmed that the mission of “the Pope’s hospital” had been lost and was “today more aimed at profit than on caring for children.”Despite these findings, the report was never made public. While some of the recommendations were carried out, others were not. And the Vatican commissioned a second inquiry in 2015 that — after a three-day hospital visit — concluded nothing was amiss after all.An Associated Press investigation has found that Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus) Pediatric Hospital, a cornerstone of Italy’s health care system, did indeed shift its focus in ways big and small under its past administration. Under leadership that governed from 2008 to 2015, the hospital expanded services and tried to make a money-losing Vatican enterprise turn a profit — and children sometimes paid the price.Among the AP’s findings:Article Continued BelowOvercrowding and poor hygiene contributed to deadly infection, including one 21-month superbug outbreak in the cancer ward that killed eight children.To save money, disposable equipment and other materials were at times used improperly, with a one-time order of cheap needles breaking when injected into tiny veins.Doctors were so pressured to maximize operating-room turnover that patients were sometimes brought out of anesthesia too quickly.