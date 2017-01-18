Possible leak related to new fleet might have sparked admirals removal

OTTAWA—A possible leak of sensitive data around plans to build a new fleet of warships appears to have sparked Vice-Admiral Mark Norman’s sudden removal as second-in-command of Canada’s military, the Star has learned.While the Defence Department continues to refuse to comment on Norman’s sudden ouster, industry sources say it appears tied to the ongoing — and controversial — $26-billion program to refit the Royal Canadian Navy with new warships to replace frigates and destroyers.It was revealed Monday that Gen. Jonathan Vance, the chief of defence staff, had removed Norman from his post as the vice-chief of defence staff. The Globe and Mail has reported that it was related to an alleged leak of classified information. On Tuesday, defence industry sources told the Star that the alleged leak is likely tied to the Canadian Surface Combatant program to build a new fleet of vessels to replace destroyers and frigates, with the goal of influencing the ultimate choice of ships. “It’s not necessarily a better product. It’s the product that the navy believes they should have,” said one source.Article Continued BelowAnother source said the investigation has been underway since before Christmas.The Defence Department refused to comment on those allegations Tuesday.But the allegations of leaked information are already raising questions about the fairness of the competitive process and, if true, would spell more trouble for an already troubled program.