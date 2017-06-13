Pot shops, not pot charges, bigger concern, Tory says

Mayor John Tory is refusing to join growing calls for Ottawa to immediately decriminalize pot as the federal government prepares to legalize and regulate marijuana next summer.“My concern is not with that, I mean to me, I very much favour, as soon as possible, the notion that people should not have a criminal record for simple possession of small amounts of marijuana. That’s something that should have been done years ago,” he said Tuesday.What’s of “much more concern” is the rise in the number of rogue pot shops in Toronto a year after the city’s first crackdown resulted in dozens of arrests and charges, Tory said.“They are proliferating again in the city. They’re in stable neighbourhoods and causing disruptions to families in my view and disruption to other retailers,” he said.“That is not something that has been legalized or contemplated as legalized. The federal government has said nothing about having some wide network of shops on every street corner pop up to sell marijuana.”Article Continued BelowMunicipal licensing and standards staff estimate there are currently 60 outlets selling weed in the city. The lowest number has been 37.“It’s a constant ebb and flow. Some shut down. Some get closed down. Some relocate. We’ve always knew this would be a constant battle for us and as long as there’s that type of money to be made, these operations are not just going to go quietly away,” said Mark Sraga, director of investigation services.Tory, a member of the police services board, stopped short of calling for another crackdown.