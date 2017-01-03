POTS syndrome is a medical condition doctors are only starting to recognize

Justin Raczynski measures out his days like an accountant working up a budget. He has a finite amount of physical energy to expend. Each action he takes costs him a certain sum, a “credit” he calls it. “You only have this (limited) portion of energy for the day,” he says. “If I want to have a shower and eat, that’s two credits. If I want to be social at all, that’s another credit.”If Raczynski overspends his credits, he might pass out. And he’ll almost certainly spend the next two days recovering, practically bedridden. Raczynski, 21, suffers from Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). In the simplest terms, it means his body doesn’t circulate blood properly when he stands up, resulting in blackouts, “brain fog,” severe fatigue and a host of other symptoms. Article Continued BelowPOTS is a form of dysautonomia, a malfunction of the basic acts the human body performs without us consciously thinking about them, like regulating heart rate, pumping blood throughout the body, breathing, sweating, digesting.“POTS is a vicious cycle,” says Dr. Juan Guzman, one of the few doctors in Ontario who specializes in diagnosing and treating the condition. “You get really tired or fatigued when you stand up, but the longer you stay in bed or inactive, the worse the symptoms are going to get.”Canadian health authorities do not track the prevalence of POTS. Guzman, who works at Hamilton General Hospital and teaches at McMaster University, estimates there are 40,000 to 50,000 sufferers in Canada, based on the number of cases in the U.S. Most of those he has seen are between the ages of 14 and 35, and the majority are girls or women.

