Powerful typhoon slams into Philippines Christmas Day

MANILA, PHILIPPINES—A powerful typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day, spoiling the biggest holiday in Asia’s largest Catholic nation, where a governor offered roast pig to entice villagers to abandon family celebrations for emergency shelters.Typhoon Nock-Ten was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h per hour and gusts of up to 255 km/h when it made landfall Sunday night in Catanduanes province, where fierce winds and rain knocked down the island’s power and communications, forecasters said.After Catanduanes, the typhoon, which had a 500-km rain band, was expected to barge westward across the mountainous southern plank of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon and blow close to the capital, Manila, on Monday, before starting to exit toward the South China Sea. Nock-Ten may weaken after making landfall and hitting the Sierra Madre mountain range in southern Luzon.Heavy rainfall, destructive winds and battering waves were threatening heavily populated rural and urban regions, where the Philippine weather agency raised typhoon warnings, stranding thousands of people in ports as airlines cancelled flights and ferries were prevented from sailing. Officials warned of storm surges in coastal villages, flash floods and landslides, and asked villagers to evacuate to safer grounds.Christmas is the biggest holiday in the Philippines, which has Asia’s largest Roman Catholic population, making it difficult for officials to get people’s attention to heed the warnings. With many refusing to leave high-risk communities, some officials said they decided to carry out forced evacuations.Article Continued BelowIn the past 65 years, seven typhoons have struck the Philippines on Christmas Day, according to the government’s weather agency.Gov. Miguel Villafuerte of Camarines Sur province, which is in the typhoon’s forecast path, offered roast pig, a popular Christmas delicacy locally called “lechon,” in evacuation centres to entice villagers to move to emergency shelters.“I know it’s Christmas … but this is a legit typhoon,” Villafuerte tweeted on Christmas Eve. “Please evacuate, we’ll be having lechon at evacuation centres.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx