Premier Kathleen Wynne pledges more relief on hydro bills

Ontario residents stressed by hydro bills can expect more relief by spring, Premier Kathleen Wynne said after meeting with a Windsor-area woman whose Facebook rant on electricity prices went viral.“We’re going to come out with what we can do before the budget,” Wynne pledged during an hour-long chat with Libby Keenan of Amherstburg, who is $230 in arrears on her bill and feared her electricity would be cut off.Keenan left the meeting in Wynne’s office pleased after a “very productive conversation,” although no new promises were made.Energy Minister Glen Thibeault said last month that new aid would not be held back until the budget and decreed no one’s electric service would be cancelled during the cold winter months.“This has not taken marching up and down, threatening tear gas or anything else in the streets,” said Keenan, who owns a small horse farm. “This is the most polite revolution I’ve ever seen in my life . . . . It was worth the drive.”Article Continued BelowKeenan said she made the point that many people can’t afford to retrofit their homes to qualify for rebates on renovations and upgrades that could reduce their electricity bills, and was critical of the $4-million salary paid to new Hydro One chief executive Mayo Schmidt.“I don’t care if you’re the pope, you don’t deserve $4 million a year.”Wynne said she’s taking Keenan’s views “into account” during a small portion of the meeting reporters were allowed to observe.