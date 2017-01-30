Premier Wynne visits Toronto mosque to offer words of comfort to Muslims

Calling the Quebec City attack a “cowardly act of terror,” Premier Kathleen Wynne visited a downtown Toronto mosque to offer words of comfort to Muslims and send a broader message.“There should be no fear, ever, of worshipping your god, our god, here in Ontario or in Canada,” a sombre Wynne told dozens of men after noon prayers at the busy Masjid mosque.“There is no place for the kind of violence that would make people fear of going to their place of worship,” she added. “We are all shocked. All of us feel that shock.”RELATED: Canadian leaders drop partisanship to denounce Quebec mosque attackWynne told the crowd she spoke earlier in the day to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard to express condolences and said the crime hits hard in a multicultural society such as Canada.Article Continued Below“We’re not different. We’re the same . . . ; except for indigenous peoples, every single one of us came from somewhere else. We came from another country, another place, to build this open society.”The mosque’s imam, Wael Shehab, said the premier’s hour-long visit to greet worshippers on their way in and speak to them afterwards, before a bevy of television cameras and media, was a key symbol on a sad day.“It’s very important for everyone here to know and to understand that we Canadians, together, are united against hatred, against violence,” Shehab told reporters.