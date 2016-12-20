Preppy punk robs five banks on Yonge St. within a month

Toronto Police are looking for a “preppy punk,” also dubbed the “lunch-time bandit,” after a man allegedly robbed five banks along Yonge St. within a month.On Tuesday, Staff-Insp. Mike Earl told media that a “clean-shaven man” successfully robbed five different banks from Nov. 21, to Dec. 17, by posing as a customer and passing a “well-written note” to threaten the bank tellers working on Yonge St. from Lawrence Ave. to Davisville Ave.On each occasion, the male suspect left with cash.Earl did not specify how much money was taken.Four of the robberies took place between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., during lunch break. The fifth robbery took place after 4 p.m.Article Continued Below“He definitely looks like a clean-cut individual that probably doesn’t fit this mould,” Earl said. “But . . . he’s definitely putting the fear of God into bank employees.”Earl said there were no injuries or violence in any of the incidents, but say bank tellers have a “fear of the job” after being confronted by the suspect.“We’re trying to give the bank tellers an early Christmas present by trying to get this preppy punk off the street,” he said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx