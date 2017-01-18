President Barack Obama To Vacation At Spanish Ambassador's Palm Springs Mansion After Trump Is Inaugurated

President Barack Obama and the rest of the Obamas will be heading down to Palm Springs for a family vacation on January 20 after Donald Trump is inaugurated as the President of the United States. The Obamas will be touching down in Palm Springs, Florida, on Friday evening after Donald Trump is inaugurated, according to TMZ. 55 years young and that smile still gets me every single day. Happy birthday, Barack. I love you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Aug 4, 2016 at 7:34am PDT The Obamas will be staying at the mansion of Spanish ambassador James Costos and his husband, interior designer Michael Smith, in Rancho Mirage, near Palm Springs. Michael Smith has been decorating the White Hosue since Obama’s inauguration in 2008. The large home is located inside of the Thunderbird Heights gated community. Perched on the top of the development and spread over 8 acres, the Spanish ambassador and his husband’s luxurious home was completely gutted and renovated in 2011, so it looks as if it is brand new. The Obamas have stayed at James Costos and Michael Smith’s home four previous times. It looks like President Obama wants to wrap up his eight-year presidency with a nice, relaxing family vacation. [Image by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images] There will be lots of security measures and restrictions for anyone coming in or out of the property. Security wants to keep a minimum number of people at the entry who will be checking IDs of anyone entering. Although the Obamas may be moving out of the White House, they will still be getting the presidential treatment for years to come. So proud of POTUS and all that we’ve accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR Malia Obama Parties At Popular D.C. Club [Video] CHELSEA MANNING: BARACK OBAMA COMMUTES SENTENCE OF WHISTLEBLOWER OBAMA DOG SUNNY BITES WHITE HOUSE GUEST ON FACE SASHA OBAMA’S BIKINI ENSEMBLE MAY SIGNAL CAREER IN FASHION AFTER LEAVING THE WHITE HOUSE MICHELLE OBAMA ‘NEVER FULLY TOOK TO THE SCRUTINY’ AS FIRST LADY, PRESIDENT REVEALS IN ’60 MINUTES’ INTERVIEW Will the Obamas pets be joining the family on their Florida vacation? Their dog Sunny recently made headlines last week after she bit a young female guest at the White House, according to TMZ. Sunny reportedly drew blood when she bit the young woman, who had to get stitches. However, just today, First Lady Michelle Obama uploaded a video of she and the dogs taking one last walk through what she calls, “The People’s House.” Although, when Michelle calls both of the dogs, it appears that Sunny nips at Bo’s ears while running up to The First Lady. Taking it in on one last walk through the People’s House. ???????????????????????? A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST Both Sunny and Bo looked friendly and happy as they posed along Michelle Obama for a birthday post that she had posted to Instagram yesterday, January 17. Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PST It appears that Sasha Obama started her vacation early. The youngest member of the Obama family has been living it up in Miami Beach these past few days on a girls weekend, according to Page Six. Sasha Obama relaxed on the beach with her girlfriends, although she was being closely watched by Secret Service agents. The 15-year-old missed her father’s farewell address, but she’ll get to spend plenty of time with her father in Palm Springs in a few days with the rest of the Obamas. [Featured Image by Scott Olson/Staff/Getty Images]