Presto fare-card system now available across TTC

The Presto fare card system is now available across the entire TTC network. The installation of Presto devices on all surface vehicles and at least one entrance of every subway station was completed on Friday, eight days before the end-of-year deadline.“We’re happy that we met our target,” said Anne Marie Aikins, a spokesperson for Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency that owns the Presto system.Right now, less than 7 per cent of TTC trips are paid for using a Presto card.The number is expected to rise now that the system is available across the transit network.Article Continued BelowThe TTC plans to stop selling tokens and tickets sometime in 2017, but the agency anticipates it will continue accepting the older forms of payment into 2018. The nine other transit agencies in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area already have Presto.Aikins said extending the fare card system’s coverage throughout the TTC was a big step for regional transit that will eventually allow for fare integration between all the GTHA’s transit agencies.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx