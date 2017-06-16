Pride flag to fly at Mount Forest school

Following a Star story about the removal of a Pride flag at Wellington Heights Secondary School in Mount Forest, Ontario, a publicly-posted letter from Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) has revealed a second flagpole order has been placed.A letter to all staff from UGDSB Equity Curriculum Leader Heather Ginzel and Superintendent Cheryl Van Ooteghem was posted to the Board’s website on Wednesday. “I want to assure everyone that the board is absolutely in support of our LGBTQ community and will continue to promote safe, equitable and inclusive initiatives in our schools,” the letter read. “As staff grappled with how to interpret the federal rules, wanting to be respectful to the federal etiquette, the decision was made jointly between school administration and board staff to order and install a second flagpole.”“The order was approved and placed for the flagpole right away. We are currently awaiting its installation,” it continued. Article Continued BelowThe decision was made prior to The Star contacting UGDSB — with Wellington Heights Principal Jennifer Meeker identifying May 23 as the date of final approval. However, when Communications and Community Engagement Officer Heather Loney was asked on Tuesday about the possibility of purchasing a second flagpole for Wellington Heights, she responded only that “the idea of purchasing additional flag poles was discussed as a potential option, however we feel that before doing that, we require clarity around the display of flags.”“The board is seeking guidance on the display of flags and will continue to look at our current policy. If, through a policy change, it was decided to purchase additional flag poles for schools, this cost would have to be incorporated into the budget appropriately.”