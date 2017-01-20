Pride Toronto expected to meet next month and discuss future of police at parade

Pride Toronto’s board is hoping to meet next month and discuss how to implement demands made by Black Lives Matter, including removing police floats from the parade.The idea of a holding an emergency meeting was discussed, but newly elected board member Akio Maroon said nothing has been finalized. At Tuesday’s annual general meeting, most of Pride’s membership voted to endorse demands outlined by Black Lives Matter when they stopped the 2016 parade. Shortly after, new board members were elected. The vote has been met with controversy, and confusion from the police force, who had not spoken to Pride Toronto as of Thursday.Danielle Bottineau, an LGBT Liaison Officer with Toronto police who has attended Pride in uniform the last seven years with her partner, said she was “disheartened and saddened.”Article Continued Below“It’s been an emotional roller coaster, the last 24-hours, I’m not going to lie,” Bottineau said. “There’s been a lot of thought processing for me, not only as an out, gay woman but as an out Toronto police officer.” The demands included, among other things, committing space, funding and support for Black Queer Youth, reinstating community stages and spaces like the South Asian stage, and, most controversially, removing police floats and booths from Pride events.Kathleen Wynne, the first openly gay premier, expressed displeasure at Pride’s decision.