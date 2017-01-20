Pride Torontos leaders must find the threads that bind: Singh

There are many reasons I will never forget my very first volunteer experience at Pride Toronto, but the one I hold closest to my heart is my encounter with another first-time volunteer: Andrea.Fresh and bursting out of the closet, myself, I first met her as she barrelled into the tent that would be our base that day, bringing her frazzled and wide-eyed mother in tow.She quickly informed me that she had come out to her family just in time for Pride and wanted to show her mother what it was all about.Mother was easy to read; her first experience in the queer community involved walking down a jam-packed Church Street on the Saturday afternoon of Pride, beholding all the sights, sounds and scents.Over the course of four hours, I saw mom relax. I heard the tone in her voice change, the tightness ease.Article Continued BelowBy the end, she was transformed as she realized that she, too, belonged to the mash-up.More importantly, she understood better what Pride meant to her daughter, and was happy that she had a safe space where she could express who she really was.This was in 2003, the same year that the same-sex marriage debate reached its peak in Canada.