Prince Charles and Camilla unveil new Canadian History Hall

GATINEAU, QUE.—Canada’s story was unveiled anew at the Canadian History Museum on Saturday, when Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were the first of hundreds of visitors to walk through the revamped exhibit that narrates our collective past from the last ice age to our multicultural present. The couple arrived amid military band players and dancers dressed as red and white geese. They were greeted by federal Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly and shook hands with several dozen people before pulling a ribbon and officially opening the museum’s new Canadian History Hall, which cost $30 million and was five years in the making. “If we were going to tell the history of Canada, we had to tell the whole story,” said Lisa Leblanc, director of creative development at the museum, after she guided the heir to the throne and his wife, Camilla, through the exhibit. The previous incarnation of the history hall featured a series of vignettes of life in Canada that allowed visitors to walk through a chronological story of the country that began with the Vikings arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador and ended in Vancouver in the 1970s. The new story of Canada covers 15,000 years of history. It begins in a darkened room with a large video screen that shows a night sky, while an audio recording plays of a man reciting an ancient creation story in Anishnaabe. Article Continued Below“We privilege the Indigenous voice from the beginning,” explained David Morrison, the museum’s director of research. From there, visitors pass through a gallery of Indigenous artifacts — spear points, old stone tools, fish hooks — that includes a computerized replication of people who lived on the Pacific coast 4,000 years ago, and a virtual tour of an Iroquois longhouse. The narrative recounts the interactions of Norse explorers with Indigenous peoples, and then the arrival of Jacques Cartier, Martin Frobisher and Samuel de Champlain. It continues with detailed accounts of the early colonies, the fur trade, the spread of disease, and wars between the Haudenosaunee (or Iroquois) and the Huron-Wendat and Algonquin peoples who were allied with the settlers of New France.